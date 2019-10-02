2020 Presidential candidate Andrew Yang took to Twitter to today to congratulate Cody Rhodes and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho ahead of tonight's Dynamite premiere on TNT.
"Congrats to @IAmJericho @CodyRhodes and all of @AEWrestling for launching a new era #ImWithAEW @AEWonTNT creative freedom and the talent owning a piece of the action are very good things," he wrote."
