2020 Presidential candidate Andrew Yang took to Twitter to today to congratulate Cody Rhodes and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho ahead of tonight's Dynamite premiere on TNT.

"Congrats to @IAmJericho @CodyRhodes and all of @AEWrestling for launching a new era #ImWithAEW @AEWonTNT creative freedom and the talent owning a piece of the action are very good things," he wrote."

You can see Yang's full tweet below: