

AEW Dynamite has made Wednesday nights a destination for tag team wrestling fans with their Tag Team Championship Tournament. Dynamite has had two tag tournament matches each episode starting on October 9th and the tournament is down to the final four teams with its semifinals taking place this Wednesday, October 23rd, on TNT and the finals scheduled for the October 30th episode of Dynamite.

AEW's commitment to tag team wrestling stems from having a tag team on its board of directors serving as executive vice presidents, The Young Bucks. The Young Bucks were upset in the quarter finals of the tournament by the upstart Private Party, eliminating the most famous team in the tournament. Tag Team wrestling hasn't been a priority for most televised wrestling over the past 30 years, but tag team wrestling is featured as the main event on indie shows often. AEW's tag tournament matches have been excellent in spite of injuries to Luchasaurus and Christopher Daniels. Here's a closer look at the final four teams in the tournament.

PRIVATE PARTY

Private Party formed in 2015 and made their debut at House of Glory in August of that year. The team consists of Marq Quen (25 years old) & Isiah Kassidy (22 years old), both trained in New York at House of Glory's wrestling school. They've competed in GCW & CZW in addition to various promotions in the Northeastern United States. Private Party won their first tag team championships in House Of Glory from LAX (also newly signed to AEW) and lost them to The Hardy Boyz 252 days later. The Young Bucks specifically chose Private Party to be a part of AEW and wrestled one of their last matches on the indies against Private Party at House Of Glory's High Intensity 8 this past August.

Private Party's style is very similar to the Young Bucks using fast-paced, innovative, high-flying, offensive moves that combine moves we've seen before into something completely new. They give off a very similar vibe to RAW's Street Profit$ while being slightly smaller, allowing for more agility and aerial moves. Their ability to convey emotion to an arena has been very apparent since their debut in AEW and their emotional upset of The Young Bucks on the 10/9 episode of Dynamite. Private Party has one more team to get through to go to the finals and it's the most decorated team left in the tournament: The Lucha Brothers

THE LUCHA BROTHERS

Pentagon Jr. (34 years old) & Fenix (28 years old), like The Young Bucks, are real-life brothers. Their real names are not known to the public, as is tradition in Lucha, but they are the sons of the Luchador Fuego. Both men started with AAA in Mexico. Since several wrestlers who wrestled under the name Pentagon had bad luck in their careers Pentagon Jr. came up with his Cero Miedo (Zero Fear) catchphrase to show that he has no fear of the Pentagon Curse. While Pentagon Jr. continued in AAA, Fenix took some time to work in Japan with NOAH and other promotions. Both signed to Lucha Underground in 2014 and rose to stardom in the United States with their work on Lucha Underground. Both Pentagon Jr. & Fenix achieved singles success in Lucha Underground as Lucha Underground Champion with Fenix winning the title once while Pentagon held it twice. The two would go on to tag together in PWG, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and AAA winning each company's tag team championships along the way.

The Lucha Brothers' style is heavily influenced by Lucha Libre with a bit of Japanese strikes mixed in with American catch wrestling holds. Their pacing is slightly slower than Private Party but this team would never be considered slow by any means. Pentagon is most certainly more violent and extreme in his work than Fenix and has worked more as a heel than his brother as well. The two men were both ranked individually in the top 30 overall in 2019's PWI 500 list, so to have both men on the same team shows that they are one of the top 5 tag teams in the world today. They are heavily favored against Private Party but the young upstarts just upset the Lucha Brothers' biggest rivals, The Young Bucks, eliminating them from the tournament.

SoCal Uncensored (SCU)

SCU has been a team since 2011 with Christopher Daniels (49 years old) and Frankie Kazarian (42 years old) teaming up in TNA Wrestling (before it was called Impact Wrestling). The team has won the tag team championships in TNA & ROH and competed in NJPW. Scorpio Sky (36 years old) joined the team in December of 2017 winning the ROH six-man tag team championship in 2018 and winning the ROH tag team championships with the combination of Sky & Kazarian. Scorpio Sky also is recognizable to WWE fans as Harold from Kane & Daniel Bryan's time in anger management with Dr. Shelby. Scorpio Sky has also competed in MMA with a record of 3-1. SCU joined the Lucha Brothers as some of the first signees of AEW.

SCU's age hasn't slowed their wrestling style one bit. They are very heavily influenced by Lucha as well as American catch wrestling. Pentagon Jr. injured Christopher Daniels forcing Scorpio Sky to substitute for the former ROH World Champion against the Best Friends. SCU is also entertaining on the mic as well as in episodes of Being the Elite. As popular as the team is, they're faced with the most dominant team in AEW, The Dark Order.

THE DARK ORDER

The Dark Order is made up of Evil Uno (32 years old) and Stu Grayson (30 years old). The two have wrestled together prior to AEW throughout Canada & The United States under the name of Super Smash Brothers for almost a decade. The Super Smash Brothers have held tag team gold in various indie promotions including PWG (232 days) and Chikara. The Dark Order debuted attacking the Best Friends after their match with Private Party. In their first match, they defeated Jungle Express and Angelico & Jack Evans. The Dark Order then defeated the Best Friends at All Out to earn a bye in the quarterfinals of the AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament.

The Dark Order is known for their mix of high-flying with power. This team is the powerhouse of AEW's tag division combining their size and strength to match up favorably with just about every team in the division. The team is not only beloved by fans on the indies but also beloved by wrestlers as well. With the production elements added to make The Dark Order extra special, it's fair to expect big things from this team as it rises to the top of AEW's tag team division and likely becomes its first World Tag Team Champions.

None


