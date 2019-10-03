In the midst of a small U.S. tour, Lucha Libre AAA has hit a bit of a snag. Set to have an even at The Forum in Los Angeles on October 13 inside The Forum, it appears the event has been rescheduled.

The Forum sent out an email (via John Pollack of POST Wrestling) to those that bought tickets to the event, stating that the event would not be happening at the scheduled time. As of now, no makeup date has been announced.

Dear Lucha Libre Ticket Holder: Please be advised that Lucha Libre AAA presents Lucha Invading LA event originally scheduled to take place at The Forum on October 12 has been rescheduled. The rescheduled date will be announced at a later time. Please hold onto your original tickets, as the original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled event. Your original tickets will not need to be exchanged. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused! Sincerely,

The Forum



While no matches were even announced, the event was supposed to feature the return of MMA fighter Cain Velasquez. AAA recently had a problem selling out Madison Square Garden, eventually moving the show to the Hulu Theater.