At last night's Impact All Glory special on Impact's Twitch channel, it was announced Ace Romero has signed with Impact Wrestling.

Romero will also appear in tonight's Ladder Match for the Impact X-Division Championship at Bound for Glory from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. Romero will be joined by X-Division Champion Jake Crist, Tessa Blanchard, Daga, and Ace Austin.

Romero has previously wrestle for Major League Wrestling and made an appearance in the Casino Battle Royal on the AEW Double or Nothing: Buy-In.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for live coverage of tonight's PPV, beginning at 8 pm ET! Below is the current card:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

IMPACT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP (LADDER MATCH)

Jake Crist (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Ace Austin vs. Ace Romero

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The North (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Rhino & Rob Van Dam

20-PERSON CALL YOUR SHOT GAUNTLET MATCH

Eddie Edwards (enters at #1), Mahabali Shera (enters at #20), Rosemary, Johnny Swinger, Jessicka Havok, Jordynne Grace, Kiera Hogan, Cousin Jake, Cody Deener, Raj Singh, Adam Thornstowe, Luster the Legend, 8 Participants TBA

Winner chooses any championship match.

Ken Shamrock vs. Moose

Michael Elgin vs. Naomichi Marufuji

The Rascalz (Trey, Wentz, and Dezmond Xavier) vs. Dr. Wagner Jr., Aerostar and Taurus