As seen above, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and actor Kevin Smith appeared on The Rich Eisen Show earlier today. Jericho was promoting AEW Dynamite and Smith was promoting the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot that hits theaters next week.

Smith and actor Jason Mewes appeared on last week's AEW Dynamite premiere from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, to promote the "Reboot" movie. Smith revealed that they were disinvited from appearing on the WWE SmackDown FOX premiere a few nights later at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"You know how big it was?," Smith asked during a discussion on the Dynamite premiere. "It was big enough that... me and Jay were lucky enough to be involved, Chris invited us to be involved with the debut match on TNT. We were supposed to go do WWE, me and Jay, the very next day, which was Friday. Was it Friday? SmackDown. And then the morning after... because we were on the AEW show, it trended, like, there was a lot of coverage and stuff. So, the next morning we were told that WWE was like, you can't come on anymore, and they canceled us. They kicked me and Jay off the show, but not in a crazy way."

Jericho then joked that the first casualty of this "Wrestling War" was Jay and Silent Bob.

"Yes, can you believe it? It felt really weird, man. There was a line drawn in the sand and they pushed us onto the one side of it," Smith responded.

"You were hit with a figurative chair," Eisen said. "But Chris, that's got to be great to hear?"

"That's got to feel good," Smith added.

Jericho responded, "It is, man."

Jay and Silent Bob appeared on AEW Dynamite several times last week. Below is a ringside clip: