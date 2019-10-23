Tonight's AEW Dynamite main event saw Jon Moxley and PAC go to a time limit draw as the show came to a close.

After the show via FITE TV, PAC attacked Moxley, put a chair around his neck and climbed the turnbuckle to take him out, but Kenny Omega made the save, chasing PAC off. Omega took the chair off Moxley's neck and tossed the it away. Omega said a few words to Moxley as PAC tried to sneak back in, they kicked him and sent Omega back out to the floor.

Moxley and Omega faced off again as PAC made his way to the back. "Hangman" Adam Page met PAC at the top of the stage, backing PAC back to the ring. PAC made his way through the crowd to get away. Moxley then exited the ring. Page and Omega shook hands.

Page got on the mic and asked PAC if he was going to get him a beer. Page says PAC is a big man when someone's back is turned, but he doesn't look so big now. Page says PAC didn't look so big "when you had to kick me in the balls to beat me."

Page says it seems like he needs a rematch, he's not asking, he's telling PAC it'll be the two of them meeting again at AEW Full Gear on November 9 in Baltimore.

Below is the updated PPV lineup:

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody (AEW World Championship)

* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

* "Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC