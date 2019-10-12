- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was in Canandiagua, New York earlier this week to visit 92 year old Wilma Gibson at the Thomson Health nursing home. Above and below are WROC Channel 8 videos on the visit. The nursing home has a wish program and Gibson wished to meet Foley. Foley's grandmother was Gibson's best friend growing up.

- FOX's recent WWE SmackDown Greatest Hits special has been added to the WWE Network. The 42-minute special was hosted by The Miz and Charlotte Flair. Below is the synopsis:

"The Miz and Charlotte Flair host a collection of 20 years of unforgettable SmackDown moments, featuring Superstars such as The Rock, Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker and more."

- Adult film company Brazzers has once again chimed in on WWE happenings. We noted last week how Brazzers tweeted about the controversial WWE Hell In a Cell ending, writing, "Hey WWE, let us know if you need advice on how to craft logical and coherent storylines with satisfying finishes #HIAC"

They responded to their HIAC tweet last night with a shot at the new name for Chad Gable, Shorty Gable. As noted, WWE is now introducing Gable as "Shorty Gable."

Brazzers wrote, "Shorty Gable. We rest our case."

You can see their full tweet below: