AEW has just announced The Young Bucks vs. The Best Friends for Wednesday's Dynamite episode.

Both teams were eliminated from the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions on last Wednesday's Dynamite episode as The Bucks lost to Private Party, and Best Friends lost to SoCal Uncensored.

Wednesday's show takes place from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below is the updated line-up:

* Britt Baker will be in action in her hometown

* Jon Moxley vs. PAC

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Dark Order vs. SoCal Uncensored

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday's Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.