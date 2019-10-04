AEW has announced a big tag team match for the second Dynamite episode on TNT.

Next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode will feature Sammy Guevara and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Dustin Rhodes and "Hangman" Adam Page in tag team action.

The second Dynamite episode will air live on TNT from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

As noted, AEW previously announced Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears plus The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match for next Wednesday's show in Boston.

Stay tuned for updates on next Wednesday's episode. Below is the Twitter announcement from AEW: