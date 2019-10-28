AEW has announced that the New Year's Day edition of Dynamite will air live on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

This will be AEW's return to their home city. Daily's Place is where July's Fight for the Fallen event was held.

Tickets for the "Dynamite Homecoming" episode will go on sale this Friday via AEWTix.com, and will start at $20.

As seen below, the promotional graphic for Dynamite Homecoming includes Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page.