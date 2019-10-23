AEW has announced Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela for tomorrow's Dynamite episode on TNT.

The match was announced after strong feedback to the "Unsanctioned Lights Out" match between Janela and Omega on last week's AEW Dark episode, which you can see above. Omega won that match.

It's interesting that Omega vs. Janela was announced for this week's Dynamite episode because AEW had previously announced Janela vs. Jack Evans. That match has been apparently nixed.

On a related note, AEW has announced two big matches to be taped tomorrow night in Pittsburgh for next week's AEW Dark episode - Evans vs. Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc in a Triple Threat, plus Dustin Rhodes and Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon and QT Marshall in tag team action.

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode takes place from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below is the updated line-up:

* Joey Janela vs. Kenny Omega

* The Young Bucks vs. The Best Friends

* Jon Moxley vs. PAC

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Dark Order vs. SoCal Uncensored

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

* Britt Baker will be in action in her hometown

* Cody Rhodes will speak on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday's Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.