AEW announced today that Rick and Morty are All Elite.

There's no word yet on what that means for the popular Adult Swim cartoon characters, but AEW told fans to find out more on next Wednesday's Dynamite episode from Charleston, West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum.

AEW wrote on Twitter, "Welcome to @AEWrestling... @RickandMorty are #AllElite. Find out more Wed, Oct 30th when #AEWDynamite broadcasts LIVE from @CCCWVA ... Great seats are available at https://AEWTIX.com"

On a related note, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes revealed on Twitter that fans attending next Wednesday's Halloween edition of Dynamite will receive Rick and Morty masks to wear.

He wrote, "SPOILER: fans attending this Wednesday in Charleston for the Halloween @AEWonTNT will receive @RickandMorty masks #AEW"

Furthermore, Cody indicated on Twitter that next Wednesday's Dynamite episode will have a special Halloween theme. He said the special episode will be will be "off the charts."

Cody made that comment when promoting the special appearance by WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express. As noted, they will be appearing to present the AEW World Tag Team Titles to the inaugural champions.

Cody wrote, "- Rock & Roll - What an absolute honor to have these men present these beautiful championship belts to the very first AEW World Tag Team Champions. Charleston, the Halloween edition of #AEWDyamite is gonna' be off the charts! [Halloween pumpkin emoji]"

The original tweet from AEW was re-tweeted by the official Rick & Morty account, but they did not re-tweet Cody's post on fans receiving the masks next week.

Stay tuned for updates on next week's Dynamite, which takes place the night before the actual Halloween holiday.

Below are the related tweets and the updated line-up for next week's Dynamite episode:

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho in action

* Jon Moxley in action

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament Finals: SoCal Uncensored vs. Lucha Bros, WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express will present the winners with the titles

SPOILER: fans attending this Wednesday in Charleston for the Halloween @AEWonTNT will receive @RickandMorty masks #AEW ?? https://t.co/ZN6orHa1do — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 24, 2019