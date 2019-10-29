AEW has announced that a special panel of three judges will be brought to the Full Gear pay-per-view to decide the result of Cody Rhodes vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho if the match goes longer than the 60 minute time limit.
There's no word yet on who the three judges will be, but they will be seated at ringside for the match. AEW noted that the judges must vote for a winner if there is no winner at the end of the time limit, and if there is not a unanimous vote, then the winner of the match will be the one who had the majority of the votes.
Below is the full announcement sent to us by AEW:
AEW Brings in Three Judges for the World Championship Title Match at "FULL GEAR" PPV Event on Saturday, Nov. 9
-- Panel of Esteemed Judges Could Decide Fate of Chris Jericho vs. Cody at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore --
BALTIMORE, (October 29, 2019) - AEW today announced a new tiebreaker stipulation for its World Championship title match featuring defending champion Chris Jericho taking on "The American Nightmare" Cody at the FULL GEAR pay-per-view event in Baltimore on Saturday, Nov. 9.
In the event there is no winner at the end of the 60-minute time limit, a panel of three esteemed judges, who will be seated at ringside, must vote for a winner. In the event there is not a unanimous choice, the majority decision will be the winner. This will ensure that a draw will not be the outcome of this World Championship title match.