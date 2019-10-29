AEW has announced that a special panel of three judges will be brought to the Full Gear pay-per-view to decide the result of Cody Rhodes vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho if the match goes longer than the 60 minute time limit.

There's no word yet on who the three judges will be, but they will be seated at ringside for the match. AEW noted that the judges must vote for a winner if there is no winner at the end of the time limit, and if there is not a unanimous vote, then the winner of the match will be the one who had the majority of the votes.

Below is the full announcement sent to us by AEW: