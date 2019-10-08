All Elite Wrestling announced tonight on Twitter, Bea Priestley and Emi Sukura vs. AEW Women's Champion Riho and Dr. Britt Baker for tomorrow's AEW Dynamite.

Below is the updated lineup for tomorrow's show in Boston, MA:

* AEW Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes and Adam "Hangman" Page

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin (#1 Contender Match)

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party (AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match)

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears.

* Bea Priestley and Emi Sukura vs. AEW Women's Champion Riho and Dr. Britt Baker