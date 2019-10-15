- The second episode of NWA's Power series will air tonight at 6:05pm ET on the NWA YouTube and Facebook pages. The following matches have been announced for tonight's show:

* The debut of Aron Stevens

* Ken Anderson and Colt Cabana vs. Jordan Kingsley and Sal Rinauro

* Trevor Murdoch vs. Ricky Starks

* Homicide and Eddie Kingston vs. NWA Tag Team Champions The Wildcards

* Ashley Vox vs. NWA Women's Champion Allysin Kay

* Appearances by NWA National Champion James Storm and others

- The following matches were taped for tonight's AEW Dark episode on YouTube:

* Cima and SoCal Uncensored vs. The Dark Order and Angelico and Jack Evans

* Peter Avalon vs. Sonny Kiss vs. Kip Sabian

* Unsanctioned Lights Out Match: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela