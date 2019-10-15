- The second episode of NWA's Power series will air tonight at 6:05pm ET on the NWA YouTube and Facebook pages. The following matches have been announced for tonight's show:
* The debut of Aron Stevens
* Ken Anderson and Colt Cabana vs. Jordan Kingsley and Sal Rinauro
* Trevor Murdoch vs. Ricky Starks
* Homicide and Eddie Kingston vs. NWA Tag Team Champions The Wildcards
* Ashley Vox vs. NWA Women's Champion Allysin Kay
* Appearances by NWA National Champion James Storm and others
- The following matches were taped for tonight's AEW Dark episode on YouTube:
* Cima and SoCal Uncensored vs. The Dark Order and Angelico and Jack Evans
* Peter Avalon vs. Sonny Kiss vs. Kip Sabian
* Unsanctioned Lights Out Match: Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela