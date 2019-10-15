Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

CIMA & SoCal Uncensored vs. The Dark Order & Angelico and Jack Evans

Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) vs. Sonny Kiss vs. Kip Sabian

Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Match

Wait until you see this #AEWDark match that Kenny and Janela had. My God. — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) October 10, 2019

Tony Schiavone welcomes fans to another edition of AEW Dark! We get right to the action with a triple threat match!

Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) vs. Sonny Kiss vs. Kip Sabian

Bell rings, Avalon tries to quiet the crowd. As he's doing so, Sabian and Kiss take him out of the ring. Kiss with the kiss missile, then a jawbreaker. Avalon makes his way back into the ring. He puts Kiss in a submission. Kiss kicks his way out. Sabian on the apron tries to make his way back in the ring and Avalon hits him square in the jaw. In the corner now, Avalon lands a chest chop. Sabian takes out Avalon, he's out of the ring now. Sabian with a cannonball from the outside onto Avalon. While he did that, he accidentally popped his finger out of its socket. A medic is out checking on Sabian. He gets back and lands a springboard onto Avalon.

Avalon with a hanging neckbreaker. Bates on the outside hits Kiss on the face with a book. Avalon rolls him up and goes for the cover. Kiss kicks out. Sabian comes back in pulls off his Deathly Hollows signature move on Avalon. Goes for the cover and picks up the win!

Winner: Kip Sabian

Up next, an eight-man tag team match!

CIMA & SoCal Uncensored vs. The Dark Order & Angelico and Jack Evans



