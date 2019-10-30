Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

Your next match is up!

Allie v Sadie Gibbs v Emi Sakura v Penelope Ford!

Watch #AEW Dark now on our YouTube channel! ?? https://t.co/xLgE2qIrOG pic.twitter.com/dxFPKUOXYR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 29, 2019

QT Marshall & Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sonny Kiss

Women's 4-Way Match: Penelope Ford vs. Sadie Gibbs vs. Allie vs. Emi Sakura

Main Event: Three-Way Falls Count Anywhere Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin vs. Jack Evans

Also on tonight's show: "Undesirable to Undeniable" w/ MJF

To view last week's recap, click here.

Tony Schiavone welcomes fans to another edition of AEW Dark! We begin the show with a 15-minute time limit tag team match!

QT Marshall & Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sonny Kiss

Kiss and Avalon begin the matchup. Avalon brings in a book. Kiss with a split arm drag. He sits on top of Avalon and begins reading the book. Kiss throws the book to Bates on the outside and goes for a pin. Avalon kicks out. Avalon tags in Marshall. Kiss tags in Rhodes. Rhodes with a floor tackle, followed by a chest chop in the corner. Marshall mocks Rhodes and Rhodes slaps Marshall right across the face. Kiss gets tagged in. He goes for the springboard on Marshall. Kiss on the apron now with a strong roundhouse kick. Avalon on the apron kicks Kiss. He falls. Marshall suplexes Kiss from the apron back into the ring. Avalon is tagged in. Both Marshall and Avalon with a lateral press. Avalon puts the chin lock on Kiss after Kiss lands a split. Kiss slowly gets up and breaks out of the hold. Avalon fires back with a roundhouse forearm. Marshall tries to intervene and Kiss blasts him with an elevator forearm strike. Kiss crawls over and tags in Rhodes. Marshall goes over and tags in Avalon. Rhodes with two powerslams on Avalon and Marshall. Kiss off the top rope sends Marshall to the outside with a hurricanrana, followed by double knees. Bates on the middle rope jumps off and lands right in Rhode's arms. He places her on the top rope and shooshes her. Rhodes finishes the match with a swinging vertical suplex. He goes for the cover and wins the match for him and Kiss!

Winners: Dustin Rhodes & Sonny Kiss

Up next, a women's four-way match!

Penelope Ford vs. Sadie Gibbs vs. Allie vs. Emi Sakura

The match begins with a four-way lockup. Allie breaks it up. Sakura and Ford Irish Whip Allie into the ropes. Allie counters with a double crossbody. Ford with a back and roundhouse kick to Gibbs. Sakura chest chops Ford. Sakura puts Ford in a waist lock. Ford reverses and puts Sakura in a waist lock of her own. Sakura grabs Allie and Gibbs and puts them both in a submission. Ford joins in and submits all three women. The holds are broken. Ford and Gibbs with double back handspring elbows on Allie and Sakura. Ford lays in some hard elbows on Gibbs. Allie with a running dropkick and elbow strike on Sakura on the outside. Gibbs with several right elbow strikes on the back of Allie's head. Allie and Ford with a double suplex on Gibbs. Allie, Ford, and Gibbs attack Sakura. Sakura fights back with a crossbody, followed by a neckbreaker on Gibbs. Goes for the cover and Ford breaks it up. All four women are in the center of the ring in a circle. They each exchange forearms. Ford with a stunner on Allie. Sakura with a tiger driver on Ford. Sakura covers and picks up the win!

Winner: Emi Sakura

After the second match, Cody's segment "Undesirable to Undeniable" is shown. His guest this week is MJF. MJF never felt undesirable in his career, however, he felt that way in his personal life when he played football in school. Since he was the only Jewish kid on the team, he was bullied because of his religion. He says that you have to kill the person you were born to be to become the person you want to be. He never allowed himself to be bullied ever again. He says the guy who bullied him is now a drug addict, so to him, it's comical that his life fell apart and MJF's life is just starting.

Last week's Dynamite recap: A recap of last week's AEW Tag Team Tournament matches are shown. Tonight, it will be the final match to determine the new AEW Tag Team Champions! It will be SCU vs. The Lucha Brothers.

And now, the main event. It is a three-way falls count anywhere match!

Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin vs. Jack Evans

Evans with a back kick to Havoc starts the match. Evans jumps off the middle rope and lands a back elbow on both Allin and Havoc. Havoc with a dropkick on Evans. Evans rolls out of the ring. Allin and Havoc start getting into it. Evans runs into the ring with a crucifix pin on Allin. Allin kicks out at 2. Allin with a stunner on Havoc. Allin throws his body on top of Evans on the outside. Allin is about to fly between the middle rope and is met with a chair shot to the head courtesy of Havoc. Havoc on top of the barricade with a flipping senton on Evans and Allin. All three men are now in the audience. Allin smashes Evans with a trash box. Allin is sent into the barricade by Havoc. Havoc covers and Allin kicks out.

Evans with a savage suplex on Havoc on the rampway. Evans covers Havoc and Havoc kicks out at 2. Evans gets in Aubrey Edwards' face saying that she didn't count fast enough and that it should've been 3. Havoc with an elbow drop on Allin. Havoc covers and Allin kicks out. All three men are now in or around the ring. Evans throws several chairs into the ring. Havoc with a straight right hand across Evan's jaw. Havoc with a snapmare on Evans. Evans and Allin work together with a Bulldog takedown on Havoc. Allin covers and Havoc kicks out. Allin runs over to Evans and puts him in a Fujiwara armbar. Allin captures both arms. Havoc breaks it up. Evans plants Havoc with a backbreaker right on top of two chairs. Evans climbs to the top rope and lands a 450 splash on Havoc, who is still sitting on top of those chairs. Evans goes for the cover and Havoc kicks out. Evans wedges a table in the middle rope. Havoc is now laying on the table. Evans climbs up and Havoc counters by putting his thumbs in Evan's eyes. He climbs to the top and Evans lands right through the table by a piledriver. Allin climbs to the top rope with a chair and flies off with the coffin drop. The chair lands right on top of Havoc. He goes for the cover and wins the match!

Winner: Darby Allin

Post-Match: Havoc fist bumps Allin.

That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!



