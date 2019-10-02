Tuesday's "Road to AEW Dynamite" preview special on TNT drew 631,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The one-hour special ranked #26 on the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic, and #36 for the night in viewership.

You can see the full preview special embedded above.

To compare, AEW's "Countdown to All Out" preview special drew 390,000 viewers and ranked #29 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic last in August. The All Out Countdown was AEW's first piece of programming on TNT, and last night's special was their second.

Stay tuned for the Dynamite premiere viewership, which will be released on Thursday.