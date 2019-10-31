AEW Dynamite has topped WWE NXT in viewership for the fifth week in a row.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT drew 789,000 viewers (-21% from last week) while NXT drew 580,000 viewers (-17%) on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

These are the lowest audiences for both AEW and NXT.

AEW ranked #6 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #32. AEW ranked #28 in viewership, while NXT ranked #42 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 963,000 viewers and ranked #4 in the Cable Top 150, and #24 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 698,000 viewers and ranked #21 in the Cable Top 150, and #33 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.18 in the same demo this week. Last week's AEW episode drew a 0.45 in that demographic while NXT drew a 0.21.

American Horror Story on FX topped the night in the 18-49 demographic at #1 with a 0.46 rating, but just 1.053 million viewers. Hannity on the Fox News Channel topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.052 million viewers, but ranked #33 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

MLB World Series coverage on FOX at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV with 23.013 million viewers. The final World Series game on FOX also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 6.1 rating.

To compare, Monday's Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 2.133 million viewers, down from last week's 2.342 million viewers, and the third-lowest non-holiday episode in RAW history. RAW was #4 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.72 rating. Tuesday's WWE Total Divas episode drew 283,000 viewers on the E! network, up from last week's 279,000 viewers. Total Divas ranked #69 on the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic list with a 0.12 rating in that demo.

Below is our 2019 NXT Viewership Tracker:

September 18 Episode: 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

September 25 Episode: 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

October 2 Episode: 891,000 viewers (season premiere, both hours on the USA Network)

October 9 Episode: 790,000 viewers

October 16 Episode: 712,000 viewers

October 23 Episode: 698,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 580,000 viewers

November 6 Episode:

Below is our 2019 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

October 2 Episode: 1.409 million viewers (premiere episode)

October 9 Episode: 1.018 million viewers (on TNT, 122k on truTV)

October 16 Episode: 1.014 million viewers

October 23 Episode: 963,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 789,000 viewers

November 6 Episode: