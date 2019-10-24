AEW Dynamite has topped WWE NXT in viewership for the fourth week in a row, but the show dipped under 1 million viewers for the first time.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT drew 963,000 viewers while NXT drew 698,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. Dynamite topped NXT by 38%.

These are the lowest audiences for both AEW and NXT. The shows were opposing the World Series.

AEW ranked #4 in the Cable Top 150 for adults 18-49, while NXT ranked #21. AEW ranked #24 in total viewership, while NXT ranked #33 in viewership.

Dynamite viewership was down 5% from last week's episode, which drew 1.014 million viewers and ranked #5 in 18-49, and #25 in viewership. NXT viewership was only down 2% from last week's episode, which drew 712,000 viewers and ranked #30 in 18-49, and #35 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, topping NXT by 144%, which drew a 0.21 in the same demo. Last week's AEW episode drew a 0.44 in that demographic while NXT drew a 0.20.

The NBA game on ESPN between the Celtics and the 76ers topped the night in the 18-49 demographic at #1 with a 0.76 rating, but just 1.698 million viewers. Hannity on the Fox News Channel topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.261 million viewers, but ranked #16 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

MLB World Series coverage on FOX at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV with 11.925 million viewers. The World Series game on FOX also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 2.9 rating.

To compare, Monday's post-Draft edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 2.342 million viewers, up from last week's 2.287 million viewers for the Draft episode. RAW was #5 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 this week, for the third week in a row, with a 0.75 rating. Tuesday's WWE Total Divas episode drew 279,000 viewers on the E! network, down from last week's 281,000 viewers. Total Divas ranked #70 on the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic list with a 0.12 rating in that demo.

Below is our 2019 NXT Viewership Tracker:

September 18 Episode: 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

September 25 Episode: 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

October 2 Episode: 891,000 viewers (season premiere, both hours on the USA Network)

October 9 Episode: 790,000 viewers

October 16 Episode: 712,000 viewers

October 23 Episode: 698,000 viewers

Below is our 2019 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

October 2 Episode: 1.409 million viewers (premiere episode)

October 9 Episode: 1.018 million viewers (on TNT, 122k on truTV)

October 16 Episode: 1.014 million viewers

October 23 Episode: 963,000 viewers

