AEW has announced that their 12th Dynamite episode will air live from Corpus Christi, Texas.
The December 18 AEW Dynamite episode on TNT has been announced for the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They will be in Garland, TX the week before. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 noon ET via Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com, and will start at $20.
As seen below, AEW stars featured on the Corpus Christi promotional graphic are AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes.
Below are the current line-ups for the next few AEW Dynamite episodes and the Full Gear pay-per-view:
Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA
* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Darby Allin in a Philadelphia Street Fight
* AEW Women's Champion Riho defends against Britt Baker
* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: SoCal Uncensored vs. Best Friends
* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express
* Jon Moxley and PAC vs. Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page
Wednesday, October 23
Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament
Wednesday, October 30
Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV
* Chris Jericho will be in action
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals
Wednesday, November 6
Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC
* Full Gear go-home show
* TBA
Saturday, November 9 (Full Gear pay-per-view)
Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD
* Cody Rhodes vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho
* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
Wednesday, November 13
Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN
* Fallout from Full Gear
* TBA
Wednesday, November 20
Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indianapolis State Fair in Indianapolis, IN
* TBA
Wednesday, November 27
Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL
* TBA
Wednesday, December 4
State Farm Center in Champaign, IL
* TBA
Wednesday, December 11
Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex in Garland, TX
* TBA
Wednesday, December 18
American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX
* TBA
Corpus Christi, Texas get ready, #AEWDynamite is coming to the @AmericanBankCtr, Wednesday, Dec 18th for a LIVE broadcast on @tntdrama. Tickets start at $20 and go on sale this Friday, Oct 18th at 11am CST / Noon ET - https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT pic.twitter.com/3YAe8yRVEl— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 14, 2019