AEW has announced that their 12th Dynamite episode will air live from Corpus Christi, Texas.

The December 18 AEW Dynamite episode on TNT has been announced for the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They will be in Garland, TX the week before. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 noon ET via Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com, and will start at $20.

As seen below, AEW stars featured on the Corpus Christi promotional graphic are AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes.

Below are the current line-ups for the next few AEW Dynamite episodes and the Full Gear pay-per-view:

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Darby Allin in a Philadelphia Street Fight

* AEW Women's Champion Riho defends against Britt Baker

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: SoCal Uncensored vs. Best Friends

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express

* Jon Moxley and PAC vs. Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page

Wednesday, October 23

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament

Wednesday, October 30

Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

* Chris Jericho will be in action

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals

Wednesday, November 6

Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

* Full Gear go-home show

* TBA

Saturday, November 9 (Full Gear pay-per-view)

Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD

* Cody Rhodes vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Wednesday, November 13

Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN

* Fallout from Full Gear

* TBA

Wednesday, November 20

Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indianapolis State Fair in Indianapolis, IN

* TBA

Wednesday, November 27

Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL

* TBA

Wednesday, December 4

State Farm Center in Champaign, IL

* TBA

Wednesday, December 11

Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex in Garland, TX

* TBA

Wednesday, December 18

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX

* TBA