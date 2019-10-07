AEW has announced that their 11th Dynamite episode will air live from Garland, Texas.
The December 11 AEW Dynamite episode on TNT has been announced for the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex in Garland, TX. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 noon ET via Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com, and will start at $20.
As seen below, AEW stars featured on the Garland promotional graphic are AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, and Lucha Bros - Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. This may be the first Dynamite ads with Pentagon and Fenix on them.
Below are the current line-ups for the next few AEW Dynamite episodes and the Full Gear pay-per-view:
Wednesday, October 9
Agganis Arena in Boston, MA
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match
* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes and Adam Page
* Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc with the winner challenging Jericho for the title the following week
Wednesday, October 16
Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA
* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho vs. TBA
* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense, Riho vs. TBA
Wednesday, October 23
Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament
Wednesday, October 30
Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV
* Chris Jericho will be in action
* Jon Moxley will be in action
* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals
Wednesday, November 6
Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC
* Full Gear go-home show
* TBA
Saturday, November 9 (Full Gear pay-per-view)
Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD
* Cody Rhodes vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho
* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
Wednesday, November 13
Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN
* Fallout from Full Gear
* TBA
Wednesday, November 20
Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indianapolis State Fair in Indianapolis, IN
* TBA
Wednesday, November 27
Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL
* TBA
Wednesday, December 4
State Farm Center in Champaign, IL
* TBA
Wednesday, December 11
Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex in Garland, TX
* TBA
Dallas / Fort Worth MetroPlex get ready #AEWDynamite is coming to town Wed, Dec 11th to the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Tickets starts at $20 and go on sale this Friday, Oct 11th at 11am CST / Noon ET - https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/JPiJBf4oWP— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 7, 2019