AEW has announced that their 11th Dynamite episode will air live from Garland, Texas.

The December 11 AEW Dynamite episode on TNT has been announced for the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex in Garland, TX. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 noon ET via Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com, and will start at $20.

As seen below, AEW stars featured on the Garland promotional graphic are AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, and Lucha Bros - Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. This may be the first Dynamite ads with Pentagon and Fenix on them.

Below are the current line-ups for the next few AEW Dynamite episodes and the Full Gear pay-per-view:

Wednesday, October 9

Agganis Arena in Boston, MA

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an AEW Tag Team Titles tournament match

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes and Adam Page

* Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc with the winner challenging Jericho for the title the following week

Wednesday, October 16

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA

* First-ever AEW World Title defense, Chris Jericho vs. TBA

* First-ever AEW Women's World Title defense, Riho vs. TBA

Wednesday, October 23

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* Semi-finals of the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament

Wednesday, October 30

Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

* Chris Jericho will be in action

* Jon Moxley will be in action

* The first-ever AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned with tournament finals

Wednesday, November 6

Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

* Full Gear go-home show

* TBA

Saturday, November 9 (Full Gear pay-per-view)

Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD

* Cody Rhodes vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

Wednesday, November 13

Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN

* Fallout from Full Gear

* TBA

Wednesday, November 20

Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indianapolis State Fair in Indianapolis, IN

* TBA

Wednesday, November 27

Sears Centre Arena near Chicago, IL

* TBA

Wednesday, December 4

State Farm Center in Champaign, IL

* TBA

Wednesday, December 11

Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex in Garland, TX

* TBA