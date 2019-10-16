Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- Before things between SCU and Best Friends can even get started, Fenix and Pentagon Jr. attack SCU during their entrance. Fenix rams Kazarian into the ring post. Pentagon hits a package piledriver on the ramp. Scorpio Sky runs down to chase away Fenix and Pentagon. Matt and Nick come out to check on Daniels as the medical team stretcher Daniels out. Referee Rick Knox says Daniels can't wrestle, so Sky jumps in as a replacement.

Best Friends vs. SoCal Uncensored (AEW Tag Team Tournament Match)

Kazarian and Taylor get things started, Taylor goes right after Kazarian's already dinged up back. Piledriver right into a knee strike on Kazarian, cover, two. Sky gets in there, but doesn't have much luck. Sky's sneaker comes off and Taylor throws it over to the ramp, then bites Sky's foot. Taylor with a double stomp on Sky's back, Trent hits a spear on Kazarian out on the floor.

Back in the ring, Trent continues to work over Kazarian, chop, sits him up on the top turnbuckle, Kazarian fights him off though for a moment. Taylor gets under Trent's legs to help lift him up and they hit a superplex on Kazarian! Cover, two-count. Sky gets a tag, still without one shoe, but is able to clear out both opponents. Sky looked to fly, but Taylor hit him to stop that. Taylor went for a senton out to the floor and mistakenly hit Trent. Kazarian with a hurricanrana from the ring down to the floor on Taylor. Sky then flips over the top and takes out both guys. Sky then launches his remaining sneaker out to the crowd, and it gets sent right back into the middle of the ring! Crowd with a "He's got no shoes!" chant. Trent gets launched into the corner, rolling elbow by Sky. Kazarian tags in, springboard leg drop.

Best Friends hit a foot to the face/half-and-half suplex on Kazarian. They go for a hug and Sky breaks it up, crowd boos. Sky eats a rising knee strike, followed by a flying knee. Then they get a big hug in. Kazarian gets put up on Taylor's shoulders. Trent with a big doomsday knee of the top rope, cover, two. Trent trying to piledrive Kazarian on the apron, Sky stops that, then sends Taylor into the barricade. Kazarian back body drops Trent on the apron. Sky tagged in, powerbomb/dropkick combo on Trent for the 1-2-3.

Winners: SCU via pinfall to advance to the semi-finals.

- During the break, we see Santana and Ortiz entering the building.

Santana and Ortiz vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

Santana and Silver get things going, Santana with an enziguri to the face, diving back elbow in the corner. Ortiz tags in, powerbomb right into a kick to the face from Santana. Santana then clears out Reynolds on the floor. Ortiz with a couple back scratches and taunts his opponent a bit. He lifts Silver up, Santana to the top rope for the street sweeper, cover, and we're done here.

Winners: Santana and Ortiz via Pinfall

- Backstage, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho claps it up for his guys. He says they are going to continue to dominate and run through everyone. Jericho says Santana and Ortiz want The Young Bucks

- Vignette for Cody, Brandi Rhodes says he's one of the most intense people she's ever met and knew when he accepted the title match against Jericho that he would "go away" to get prepared for it. Jim Ross talks about how Cody has to balance the upcoming match and his EVP duties, while Jericho can solely focus on the match. We hear more from DDP, Tony Schiavone, and MJF. Clips are shown of Cody training. MJF says this title match means everything to Cody.

Riho (c) vs. Britt Baker (AEW Women's World Championship)

Britt Baker still sporting a black eye from Bea Priestley's attack on last week's show. Commentary noted she didn't want make to cover it up, so she could be reminded of what happened. Baker with a couple arm drags. Baker looks for her lockjaw submission, but Riho gets to the ropes. Baker charges in, eats a couple forearms. Riho heads up to the top, but Baker follows, looks for a superplex, gets punched back. Riho with a crossbody, Baker rolls with it for a pin, Riho bridges up and out of the pin, then hits a low dropkick.

Baker hits a back elbow, Riho rolls Baker up and hits a double stomp to the midsection. Baker with a slingblade, Riho hits a forearm, Baker hits a TKO, single leg dropkick, cover, two. Riho tries for a couple pin attempts, no luck. Match has not be very clean with some of these exchanges. Baker with a swinging neckbreaker, kick to the face, pin, two and a half! Riho lands a few palm strikes, Baker punches her in the face, Riho with a northern lights suplex, two. Riho with a single leg boston crab, Baker gets close to the ropes, but Riho drags her back to the middle of the ring.

Baker gets to the ropes, Riho with a double stomp off the top rope to the back, pin, two. Double knee strike to the back of the head, cover, two. Riho charges in, misses and runs into the turnbuckle. Baker with a ripcord elbow strike, Baker goes for lockjaw again, tries for the mandible claw, Riho fights it off at first, Baker tries for it again, Riho rolls back and gets the sneaky 1-2-3!

Winner: Riho via Pinfall

- Post-match, Baker doesn't look happy, but puts out her hand. Riho shakes it, celebrates a bit, and heads off.

- Commentary says Christopher Daniels suffered a stinger after getting a package piledriver on the ramp from Pentagon Jr.

Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express (AEW Tag Team Tournament Match)

Stunt and Pentagon get things going, Pentagon gives him "Cero Miedo" with a shove. Stunt then shoves him back and dances a bit. Pentagon takes the glove off and throws it at Jungle Boy. He gives stunt "Cero Miedo" and Stunt bites his fingers. Jungle Boy gets in lifts Stunt on his shoulders, he leaps off and hits a hurricanrana on Pentagon. Stunt tries to do the same to Pentagon, he throws him off and over to Fenix, but Stunt hits a DDT on him. Jungle Boy hits a DDT on Pentagon Jr. Stunt with a suicide dive out to the floor on Fenix. Jungle Boy with an asai moonsault on Pentagon. Back in the ring, Jungle Boy lifts and flips Stunt down on Pentagon, cover, two.

Jungle Boy tags in, Stunt kicks Pentagon in the head, Jungle Boy with a german suplex, cover, two. Pentagon throw into the corner, Stunt tagged in, runs at Pentagon and eats a superkick. Jungle Boy gets a thrust kick to the face. Fenix tagged in, rolls in and eats a knee. Fenix chops both Stunt and his partner. Fenix dances on the ropes, hits an enziguri to Stunt (who was sitting on the top rope) and then arm drags Jungle Boy all in one motion! Fenix with a twisting senton out to the floor on Jungle Boy.

In the ring, Stunt eats a big pump handle driver, pin, two. Pentagon argue with the ref for a moment. Pentagon with a big kick that flips Stunt down to the mat, barks at the ref again, and kicks Stunt again.