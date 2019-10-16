Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Tonight's episode will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Below is the current card:

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Darby Allin (Philadelphia Street Fight for the AEW World Championship)

* Riho (c) vs. Britt Baker (AEW Women's World Championship)

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: SoCal Uncensored vs. Best Friends

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express

* "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and PAC

