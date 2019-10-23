Tonight's episode will air live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.
Below is the current lineup:
* Britt Baker will be in action in her hometown.
* Jon Moxley vs. PAC
* The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends
* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Dark Order vs. SoCal Uncensored
* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Private Party
* Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela
* Cody Rhodes addresses AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle.
Also, two dark matches that will be taped tonight have already been announced for next week's AEW Dark: Jack Evans vs. Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc in a Triple Threat, plus Dustin Rhodes and Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon and QT Marshall in tag team action.
Remember to join us for live coverage at 8 pm ET and stay tuned throughout the day for updates on tonight's show.