Tonight's episode will air live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Britt Baker will be in action in her hometown.

* Jon Moxley vs. PAC

* The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Dark Order vs. SoCal Uncensored

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

* Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela

* Cody Rhodes addresses AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle.

Also, two dark matches that will be taped tonight have already been announced for next week's AEW Dark: Jack Evans vs. Darby Allin vs. Jimmy Havoc in a Triple Threat, plus Dustin Rhodes and Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon and QT Marshall in tag team action.

Remember to join us for live coverage at 8 pm ET and stay tuned throughout the day for updates on tonight's show.