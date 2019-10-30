Tonight's episode will air live from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia.
Below is the current lineup:
* SCU vs. Lucha Bros (AEW Tag Team Tournament Finals to determine the first AEW World Tag Team Champions)
* Rock 'N Roll Express to present tag titles to tournament winners.
* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian and The Hybrid 2 (Jack Evans and Angelico)
* "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Sammy Guevara
* Contract signing between AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Cody for Full Gear.
* Rick and Morty crossover for tonight's Halloween themed show.
Remember to join us for live coverage at 8 pm ET and stay tuned throughout the day for updates on tonight's show.