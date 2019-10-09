Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Tonight's episode will air live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Below is the current card:

* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes and "Hangman" Adam Page

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin (#1 Contender Match for the AEW World Championship, winner face Jericho on next week's show)

* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party (AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match)

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* Bea Priestley and Emi Sukura vs. AEW Women's Champion Riho and Dr. Britt Baker

