Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.
Tonight's episode will air live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.
Below is the current card:
* AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes and "Hangman" Adam Page
* Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin (#1 Contender Match for the AEW World Championship, winner face Jericho on next week's show)
* The Young Bucks vs. Private Party (AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match)
* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears
* Bea Priestley and Emi Sukura vs. AEW Women's Champion Riho and Dr. Britt Baker
Remember to join us for live coverage at 8 pm ET and stay tuned throughout the day for updates on tonight's show.
Boston has freed up tickets for tomorrow's #AEWDynamite broadcast from the @AgganisArena, get them now while you can at https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT pic.twitter.com/tY5dYgQlmX— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 9, 2019