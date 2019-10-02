Above is a live stream from tonight's AEW Dynamite at the Capital Center in Washington D.C.

Wrestling Inc. is live at the arena, and we will be attending the post-event scrum. Check back here for news and interviews from the show.

Wrestling Inc. has also learned that there will be dark matches held after the event. We will have results of those this evening. The media scrums will start shortly after and we are planning to live stream them on our Twitter account, which we will post on the site.

Below are photos from the arena, including the set, the crowd outside of the arena and more: