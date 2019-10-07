As noted, the new AEW Dark show will premiere on Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

The weekly Dark show will feature dark matches from the Dynamite tapings. This week's matches were taped before and after last week's Dynamite premiere episode from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

AEW has released the following graphics for this week's matches for the premiere episode, noting that the eight-man match stole the show:

* Darby Allin vs. Cima

* Penelope Ford and Bea Priestley vs. Allie and Britt Baker in tag team action

* SoCal Uncensored's Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky vs. Luchasaurus, Jungleboy and Marko Stunt in six-man action

* Private Party and Best Friends vs. Jack Evans, Angelico, Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. in eight-man action

