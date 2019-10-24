Bellator 231 takes place tomorrow night where Jake Hager (2-0) will take on Anthony Garrett. In AEW, Hager is a member of the stable, Inner Circle, which also consists of AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz.

According to Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz will be in attendance for the fight and then get in the cage for a post-fight photo op.

Hager recently spoke to Wrestling Inc.'s Dan Yanofsky about being able to work for both Bellator and AEW at the same time.

"Honestly, it was such a breath of fresh air. Both of those guys were so willing to work with me," Hager stated. "AEW loves what I'm doing with Bellator and Bellator loves what I'm doing with AEW. I don't think 10 years ago you would see that happen where an MMA fighter would go work on a pro wrestling TV show right in the middle of camp.

"For Scott and Tony to be willing to work with each other and understand that this is something really cool and cross-promote, among other things, the sky's the limit. I feel like that's the mindset with it. Entertainment is a big part of MMA and it is unique."