- NJPW announced the CMLL stars headed to the annual co-promotional Fantasticamania tour. The group includes: Caristico, Negro Casas, Angel De oro, Niebla Roja, Flyer, Titan, Soberano Jr., Audaz, Stuka Jr., Guerrero Maya Jr., Fuego, Ultimo Guerrero, Euforia, Sanson, El Cuatrero, Forestero, Babaro Cavernario, OKUMURA, Luciferno Tiger, and Dulce Gardenia.

- AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards gave a shout out to NXT Referee Jessika Carr as both women ended up reffing the main event of their respective shows on Wednesday. Edwards wrote, "There were two wrestling shows on TV tonight. Both had women reffing the main event. How friggin' awesome is that? Congrats, @WWELadyRefJess. I love seeing all the women in this business killin' it."