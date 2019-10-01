AEW has announced that production inside of the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC has released more tickets for Wednesday's Dynamite premiere on TNT. Tickets are available via AEWTix.com or Ticketmaster.

They wrote, "Production has released more seats for tomorrow's #AEWDynamite Premier. Be part of history and get your tickets now at https://AEWTIX.com!"

Below is the full tweet along with the first look at AEW construction inside the Capital One Arena, and the line-up for the show:

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* Adam Page vs. PAC

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz