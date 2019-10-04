Pro wrestling is set to return to TBS soon.

AEW will premiere their second TV show on TBS as a part of their Sunday night line-up soon, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The new program will be an edited highlight version of the AEW Dynamite show that airs the previous Wednesday.

There's no word yet on when the AEW TBS show will premiere, but we will keep you updated.

As noted in late September, it was revealed that AEW was in talks for another TV show, which would be a studio show, similar to the new WWE Backstage show that premieres on FS1 next month. WarnerMedia's Brett Weitz, who is the general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV, told The Wrap that they were in talks with AEW officials about doing a studio show.

"We are talking about it," Weitz said when asked if there could be a possible studio show to accompany the weekly AEW Dynamite program. "I don't know if you've met Tony Khan, but he's not short of ideas — or passion," he continued. "So there is a world where we're thinking about 'Where does something like that live?' Knowing full well that within the WarnerMedia ecosystem we have B/R Live, we've got all these different components at our disposal. The more content for these fans the better, and we would love to figure out what something like that looks like."

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently revealed that a third hour of AEW content was being considered. Rhodes indicated that they may film a third hour of content with the weekly Dynamite tapings, but that the third hour would possibly air on B/R Live, instead of TNT. There's also no word yet on if they are moving forward with those plans or not.

Stay tuned for updates on AEW programming.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.