AEW announced yesterday that they have hired Alex Abrahantes to be part of the broadcast team. He will be doing the Spanish commentary. Alex Abrahantes is a former lead Spanish commentator for Ring of Honor.
Days before the announcement, he wrote about leaving Ring of Honor after four years.
Abrahantes tweeted, "For over 4 years, I worked as the lead Spanish Commentator for @ringofhonor - Last night was my last show with them. Thank you to everyone at ROH for an amazing ride. I am forever grateful for the friendships, fun and great matches."
Tomorrow AEW Dynamite premieres on TNT.
