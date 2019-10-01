AEW announced yesterday that they have hired Alex Abrahantes to be part of the broadcast team. He will be doing the Spanish commentary. Alex Abrahantes is a former lead Spanish commentator for Ring of Honor.

Days before the announcement, he wrote about leaving Ring of Honor after four years.

Abrahantes tweeted, "For over 4 years, I worked as the lead Spanish Commentator for @ringofhonor - Last night was my last show with them. Thank you to everyone at ROH for an amazing ride. I am forever grateful for the friendships, fun and great matches."

Tomorrow AEW Dynamite premieres on TNT.

Proud to be calling the Dynamite action in Spanish every Wednesday on @AEWonTNT #imwithaew #allelite https://t.co/WeotSxHkCr — Alex Abrahantes (@AlexHPforQVC) September 30, 2019