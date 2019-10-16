- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring insanely short title matches.

- There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for WWE United States Champion AJ Styles at the upcoming Crown Jewel event, but he is being advertised for the Tag Team Turmoil match. As noted, WWE previously announced that the largest Tag Team Turmoil match in history will take place at Crown Jewel, featuring 9 teams. The match will determine the 2019 World Cup winner and crown the Best Tag Team In the World. Teams announced are RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, The New Day, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The OC, and The B Team.

It's interesting to note that WWE has all three members of The OC listed on promotional material for the match - Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. It seems unlikely that WWE would have AJ team with Gallows or Anderson, or reduce him to a limited role at ringside. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on WWE's plans for AJ at Crown Jewel.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will see the in-ring return of Tommaso Ciampa. He will face Angel Garza. As seen below, Ciampa took to Twitter and said tonight is for his baby daughter that was born earlier this year. Ciampa, who underwent neck fusion surgery on March 7, also revealed that he's returning to action 142 days ahead of time. Ciampa was originally told that his estimated ring return date was March 7, 2020, one year after the operation.

"I had neck surgery on March 7th. At the time, I was told that my estimated return date was March 7th, 2020. Tonight, I have my first match back. That's 142 days ahead of protocol. Good luck, Garza," Ciampa wrote.

On a related note, Ciampa's new "blackHEART" documentary is now available for viewing on the WWE Network.