- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, who continues his "ABCs of WWE" series. This entry features paintings of P (for Pete Dunne), Q (for "Queen" Charlotte Flair), and R (for Roman Reigns).

- The WWE Network has released a new episode of their "Day Of" documentary series. The video runs for right at 5 minutes and 30 seconds, with behind-the-scenes footage from the 2019 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

The synopsis for "Day Of: Hell In a Cell 2019" reads like this: "Join Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Ali and more as they prepare for their matches at Hell in a Cell 2019."

The next "Day Of" special will air on the WWE Network next Sunday, October 27. This episode will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the recent SmackDown FOX premiere, which was also the 20th Anniversary special for the blue brand.

- Ali has made sure Halloween will be special for one WWE fan. A parent tweeted Ali last month for tips on where they could find his light-up vest and mask because their son wanted to be Ali for Halloween.

Ali responded back in late September, "Man, @WWEShop hasn't made something yet. But we can't leave little man hanging like that. Can you send an email to the address in my profile and I'll see what I can do about making him his own custom one."

Fast forward to this weekend and the SmackDown Superstar revealed on Twitter that he recently sent the boy his own Ali costume for Halloween.

Ali re-tweeted a video from the parent and added, "Little man wanted to dress up like me for Halloween. Parents couldn't find an Ali costume, so I had to send him one. Enjoy the gift, Noah!"

You can see the original tweets from Ali and the parent below, along with the new video from the parent and comments from Ali:

Man, @WWEShop hasn't made something yet. But we can't leave little man hanging like that. Can you send an email to the address in my profile and I'll see what I can do about making him his own custom one. https://t.co/YLdS18EiHt — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 23, 2019