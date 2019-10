WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown will compete for the first time ever at WWE Survivor Series this year.

As seen above, a promo aired during WWE Crown Jewel that revealed the black & yellow brand will be involved with the Survivor Series this year. No other details were revealed but we will keep you updated.

The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view takes on November 24 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.