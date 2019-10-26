- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage of Jack Gallagher, who returned to WWE NXT to face Angel Garza on this week's episode.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler appeared at last night's NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida and announced that the December 5 live event from Jacksonville will be an all-women's event. Stay tuned for more details on the event.

- John Cena and Rob Gronkowski have been announced for the WWE Backstage official premiere on Tuesday, November 5 at 11pm ET on FS1. Gronkowski is now working for FOX Sports. As seen below, the appearances were announced on last night's special Backstage preview show with hosts Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Paige, and Christian.