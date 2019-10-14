Former UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Johnson announced plans earlier this year to begin the process of making a return to the Octagon. Johnson, though, admitted at the time it would probably have to come in the heavyweight division.

More recently, though, "Rumble" told Brendan Schaub on "Below the Belt" that he is going to attempt to cut down and see if he can make the 205-pound limit for a potential bout with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

"We'll make it happen if I get low enough," Johnson said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "We'll fight at 205. That's a fight I wanted. I think Jon wanted that fight, too, before everything happened."

Johnson and Jones were on track to square off at UFC 187 before "Bones" was stripped of the title for the first time. He has since been stripped of the belt by UFC officials two more times, but reclaimed the belt with victory over Alexander Gustafsson.

"I'm gonna wait until I lose about 10 more pounds," Johnson said. "I wanna see how my body feels ad then if it feels good, then I'm going to probably make 205."