Below are highlights from the latest episode of Being the Elite:

* Referee Rick Knox is working out in the bathroom when Kenny Omega approaches him about what happened in the 6-man tag when Jon Moxley attacked him. Knox says he's been uptight lately and was trying to let more things going. Omega reminds Knox he was put through a glass coffee table and that wins / losses matter, then heads off. Knox then says, "nobody wants a main event to end in a DQ."

* Young Bucks in Boston, Massachusetts for last Wednesday's Dynamite and tell Private Party they have a hard match ahead of them. Nick then asks Matt where his "Young Bucks" shirt is.

* Locker room, Scorpio Sky needs tape, Kazarian then shows up behind them, doing that arm band workout again and yells "Do you?!" because he needs some himself.

* Backstage Buffet, Knox goes to sit next Private Party and Nyla Rose, but they don't let him sit at their table. Rose says Knox is too uptight as Knox sits at a table by himself.

* Best Friends and Orange Cassidy hanging out in the locker room. Chuck shows off the red, white, and blue tights for their tag tournament match in Philly. They ask Orange what colors he's wear and Cassidy says he's not coming, then walks off.

* Nick and Matt getting ready for their match. Nick asks Matt where the shirt he designed is. Matt says the airlines lost his bag that had his shirt. Nick gets a bit fired up and then goes to his back to get Matt a backup shirt and scarf. Cody then shows up with new merchandise, Young Buck ties. Matt isn't a fan, Nick is pumped up and wants it to be the new best seller. Cody says Matt needs to look fly, like Master P buying House of Glory. Cody then tries to get Matt to say "Uhhhh," like Master P.

* Clips shown of Private Party beating The Young Bucks on Dynamite.

* Leva Bates and Peter Avalon in the break room. Avalon is having some tea, Bates is really enjoying being Boston as she throws away some of the bags of tea to celebrate liberty and the Boston tea party.

* Locker room, Shawn Spears talks with Tully Blanchard about their next move. Spears then smells smoke and it's Joey Janela off to the side. Janela then puts the cigarette out in Blanchard's bottle of soda, laughs, and walks off. Blanchard takes a step towards Janela and isn't happy about that.

* BTE Mailbag: The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy attempt to get things started for the segment, but have a tough start. The Best Friends talk about the Young Bucks "stealing" their idea about wrestlers on the road ordering room service. They just noted they did it with beer. Orange Cassidy is asked "Do you?" Cassidy responds "sometimes." The Best Friends are asked "Are hot dogs a sandwich?" They said they don't care.

* Clips shown of the end of this week's Dynamite where a brawl broke out. Darby Allin took out Chris Jericho after riding down the ramp on a skateboard.

* Backstage, Adam Page storms in to talk with the Young Bucks and said he took on Jake Hager this week and barked at Matt and Nick some more. Young Bucks ask if Page is mad at them or mad at himself.

* Backstage after Dynamite, The Young Bucks approach MJF and say he's the MVP this week after helping out. MJF says neither of their names are Cody, so he still "doesn't give a s---" about them.

* Omega then talks with Matt and Nick, admitting he lost his focus and hasn't been with the team. He then apologizes, Matt says it's okay "We're just getting started." Omega kind of laughs it off, but says long as they stick together they will get through.