Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Young Bucks talk with Kenny Omega before last Wednesday's Dynamite to make sure he's good to go for their 6-man match. Matt asked if Omega heard his voicemail and Omega said, "Yeah, it was f---ing stupid," because of course he's ready for the first-ever Dynamite. Omega said they are going to have many AEW on TNT episodes and "We're just getting started." Young Bucks have heard him say that before and Nick doesn't like it. The Bucks head off and Omega goes back into his crazy mode, repeating the "I'm just getting started," catchphrase.

* Matt and Nick Jackson talk about needing to hit a home run on the first Dynamite episode. Matt is wearing one of those terribly designed Young Buck shirts and is trying to hide it a bit with his credentials badge. The entire segment was in a bright red/yellow filter.

* Orange Cassidy is asked when he got into wrestling, "Awhile ago." He's asked how it feels to be in AEW, "It's good." Cassidy is asked what it's like to be friends with Chuck Taylor and Trent, "It's fun." Young Bucks are sitting next to Cassidy and wonder what he's doing there, they ask him and get no response. They think he's sleepy and lift up his shades, but his eyes are wide open. He stands up and says "alright guys, good talk" then heads off.

* Backstage, Frankie Kazarian and Marko Stunt get ready for a match and have a weird exchange.

* Backstage, Silent Bob and Jungle Boy are "talking" as Jay and Luchasaurus rolls up. Jay says Bob never shuts up, Luchasaurus says he has to deal with this every week. Jungle Boy wants up on his shoulder and they take off. Bob tells Jay to get up on his shoulders, but can't do and Bob yells out.

* Leva Bates is at the Library of Congress and FaceTimes with Peter Avalon. She says they've made it to the Mecca of all libraries. She was super excited, but he was less excited since he wasn't there, too. She heads inside to show him what it looked like.

* Matt tells Nick he spilled a whole pot of coffee on his shirt that Nick designed. Luckily, Nick brought another one! He tells Matt to put it on right now. MJF rolls in and says it's a real problem that people can't buy Burberry scarfs because they're too poor. He's designed a new "I can't afford a real scarf" scarf. Nick is irrationally mad at first, but it's just because he didn't think of it first. Matt isn't as excited about the idea, but Nick tells him to put the scarf on, too.

* Cody checks out the dynamite set, cut to the back with The Young Bucks and Omega watching Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women's Title. We then see the three in the back head out for their entrances.

* We see Jon Moxley sneaking his way from the back to the front and eventually putting Omega through a glass table during the main event. We see Dustin running out to help out. Backstage, The Young Bucks come to the back and yell at Adam Page for not helping out. He says he was in the regular locker room, not the the VIP one. Young Bucks say Page hasn't talked to them in months and he's been out of it ever since he lost the title match against Chris Jericho. They bail. Rhodes is sitting there and tells Page they have a point, he's not even in The Elite and went out there. Page says he'll make it up to Rhodes. This week it's Page and Dustin vs. Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho.

* Backstage, Kenny Omega is getting checked out by the doctor with Riho and Michael Nakazawa looking on. Young Bucks come in and say they need to talk with him. Omega says he should have been out there to help them, but got wrapped up with Moxley during the match. Matt says they aren't even upset, they are just disappointed, and they head off.