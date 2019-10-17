WWE Champion Brock Lesnar ended up on the SmackDown roster in the 2019 WWE Draft because FOX officials wanted either Lesnar or Ronda Rousey on the show as their big sports star, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Lesnar's move to the blue brand may have been decided on weeks ago because his title win over Kofi Kingston on the October 4 FOX premiere was key to the move.

There's been no word yet on which brand Cain Velasquez will end up on. He is not currently listed on any of the rosters on the WWE website.

Word from within WWE is that Cain will remain with Rey Mysterio through the end of the month, to build to the match with Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31. The Observer adds that in theory, this would mean the RAW brand, but Lesnar is on SmackDown. It's possible that Cain won't be addressed as a regular Superstar until after the Crown Jewel match when they decide on what his next program will be.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

