As noted, Drew McIntyre returned to the ring on last night's WWE RAW in Cleveland and defeated Ricochet in singles action. He was also announced for Team Flair at Crown Jewel by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

This was Drew's first match since undergoing surgery for a minor injury back in the summer. Drew's last TV match before this came on the August 26 RAW, which was a loss to Ricochet.

While some may believe that this match was done to push the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match at Crown Jewel, or just a case of Drew getting his win back, that is not the only reason for the finish. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that this match was all about getting McIntyre over.

There's no word yet on exactly where WWE creative is going with McIntyre or Ricochet, or if they have plans for the feud to continue after the big ten-man match at WWE Crown Jewel, but it was noted that WWE officials do have strong plans for both McIntyre and Ricochet.

It's no secret that WWE officials have wanted to push McIntyre in a big way, especially going into WrestleMania 36 season. It was noted in this latest report that they are trying to get McIntyre over for a top spot on RAW right now, and saving Ricochet's run at the top for later down the line.

WWE officials are focused on getting Drew's push going now, but Ricochet is more of a long-term project. It was speculated that the Ricochet vs. McIntyre singles feud could continue coming out of Crown Jewel.

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair at Crown Jewel now features Captain Roman Reigns, Rusev, Shorty G, Ali, and Ricochet vs. Captain Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and McIntyre. Flair and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be at ringside for the match.

