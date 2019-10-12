Tyson Fury is likely receiving significant money to make his WWE in-ring debut at Crown Jewel later this month.

The WWE shows in Saudi Arabia are always big money events with Superstars receiving hefty paydays, but Mohammad bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, reportedly wanted Fury to compete in the Kingdom, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. It was not confirmed that WWE is receiving extra money to bring Fury in, but it's likely because MbS wants him there.

Regarding WWE and Fury, this isn't the first time the two sides have had talks, according to Meltzer, who spoke with Triple H at Friday's Crown Jewel press conference in Las Vegas. Fury reportedly approached WWE several years ago, but no deal was reached for some unknown reason. WWE then approached Fury very recently, and the deal was made for the match with Braun Strowman.

As noted on Friday, Fury's match with Strowman is said to be a one-off for the time being. The undefeated boxer is expected to fight Deontay Wilder in 2020, in a rematch from their December 2018 bout.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will take place on Halloween, Thursday, October 31, from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show starting at 12pm ET. Below is the current card:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Roman Reigns vs. TBA

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Rusev and 3 others TBA vs. Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin and 3 others TBA

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be present as the coaches.