Pro boxer Tyson Fury has been working hard at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to prepare for his WWE in-ring debut against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel next Thursday.

Fury has been training mostly with UK wrestling veteran Johnny Moss, who has been a full-time WWE trainer and producer since 2017. As seen below, Moss took to Twitter this week and commented on training Fury. Moss says Fury is going to shock the world when he enters the ring next week.

Moss wrote, "Honoured to be coaching @Tyson_Fury for his first ever pro wrestling match on Oct 31st in Saudi Arabia!! He's gonna shock the world!#WWE #wwecrownjewel #tysonfury"

We noted before that word from within WWE was that Fury's match with Strowman was a one-off, at least for now. PWInsider reports that those plans have not changed, and right now Fury is only planned for the Crown Jewel match, and is not signed for any other matches. It was also noted that Fury has absolutely loved his time with WWE so far, and is open to doing more work with them down the line.

