Last night's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown featured a look at "War Rooms" with USA Network and FOX executives going over potential Draft picks. There's no word yet on if these were actual network employees, but WWE did work closely with FOX and USA in the weeks leading up to the Draft.

WWE official reportedly consulted with both FOX and USA to make sure each side was happy with the Superstars that they ended up with, according to PWInsider.

Executives from both networks were involved with the Draft, but WWE obviously made the final decisions on picks. Multiple sources have reported that WWE has tried hard to keep Draft plans heavily under wraps.

It was reported last week that RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman was fighting for Aleister Black to come to RAW from SmackDown, and for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to stay on the red brand. It was also reported that FOX officials wanted Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns to stay on the blue brand. Black will be eligible for selection on Monday, but Wyatt ended up going to SmackDown last night. Flair and Reigns are both staying on SmackDown.

As we've noted, WWE plans to keep the rosters separate as much as possible after the Draft wraps on Monday's RAW from Denver.

Speaking of the Draft, above is a new WWE Now video with Ryan Pappolla recapping Night 1.