As noted, Luchasaurus suffered a hamstring injury back on Wednesday, October 16 while training for his AEW in-ring TV debut on Dynamite later that night. He reportedly suffered the injury just two hours before Dynamite was to hit the air.

In an update, the injury to Luchasaurus wasn't as bad as originally believed. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that he just suffered a strained hamstring, not a full tear.

There is no exact timetable for his return to the ring, but it's usually just a few weeks to a month or so for this kind of injury, while a full tear with surgery would have had him out of the ring for 6-8 months.

Due to the injury, Marko Stunt ended up replacing Luchasaurus in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament match with Jungleboy against Lucha Bros, which Rey Fenix and Pentagon won. The Observer reports that the injury to Luchasaurus led to last week's Dynamite being re-written. The original idea was to open Dynamite with this match, but AEW officials didn't want to put Stunt in the pressure position of opening the show, so they switched tournament match spots and opened with The Best Friends vs. SoCal Uncensored instead.

The switch actually worked as the SCU vs. Best Friends opener began with the Christopher Daniels injury angle, done to pull him from the match to have Scorpio Sky team with Frankie Kazarian instead. The match helped build up Scorpio Sky, and ended up taking place in front of the largest audience of the night, based on the ratings data.

There's no word yet on when Luchasaurus will be back in the ring, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

