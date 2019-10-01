- The ninth season of WWE Total Divas will premiere tonight on the E! network at 10pm ET. The cast for this season will feature Ronda Rousey, WWE 24/7 Champion Carmella, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Naomi, and Nia Jax, plus The Bella Twins in supporting roles. Above is another preview clip with Deville.

- WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic took to Twitter last night and called out Brock Lesnar after he destroyed Rey Mysterio and son Dominick in the opening segment.

Dijakovic tweeted, "So you like beating up Dominik's, @BrockLesnar?"

So you like beating up Dominik's, @BrockLesnar? — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) October 1, 2019

- King Baron Corbin lost his throne during last night's WWE RAW. Corbin and Randy Orton, representing Team Ric Flair for the ten-man match at WWE Crown Jewel, watched last night's RAW main event from the stage, which saw Team Hulk Hogan members Rusev and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins go at it. As seen in this clip from the crowd, Corbin's King of the Ring throne collapsed while he was sitting in it: