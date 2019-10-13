- Above and below are preview clips for Tuesday's Total Divas episode with Sonya Deville participating in her first Pride parade with the other cast members, and Ronda Rousey introducing Natalya to farm life at Browsey Acres.

- WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush took to Twitter and revealed that he will be dropping a hip-hop album in November.

"EP dropping in #November. Stay tuned for date release," he tweeted with a photo from the studio. You can see the full tweet below:

- As noted, new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley revealed a new look, entrance and attitude on Friday's episode before taking the title back from Charlotte Flair. Bayley also destroyed her signature inflatable "Bayley Buddies" that she's used since NXT.

As seen in the videos below, WWE debuted a new entrance for Bayley at Saturday's live event in Odessa, Texas. That live event saw Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeat Bayley and Tamina Snuka in tag team action.

Bayley's entrance for #WWEOdessa (I don't think this is the "finished product." It's just what they did tonight) pic.twitter.com/uSlYVXXCuE — BayleyMedia LOYAL™? FAN ACCOUNT (@BayleyPamBayley) October 13, 2019