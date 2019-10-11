Tonight's WWE SmackDown main event saw Bayley defeat Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Bayley is now a two-time blue brand women's champion. Flair just won the title at Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, by defeating Bayley.

Bayley came out for tonight's match with a new look and a new theme song. She also destroyed the inflatable tube men that have been a part of her entrance since WWE NXT. Michael Cole noted on commentary that this was a complete change of personality for Bayley.

Below are photos and videos of Bayley's new look and tonight's title change at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas: